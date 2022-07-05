Residents of Colona asked to conserve water

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Mayor asks Colona residents to limit their water use after the storm Monday.

Rich Holman, the mayor of Colona, Illinois, asks his residents to conserve their water usage due to a well pump not working. The Mayor says that the pump should be fixed and running by next week.

However, for now, residents should limit watering lawns, gardens and filling swimming pools until further notice, Holman said.

The Colona City Hall and the Scott Family Park Lodge will be open from 9 am to 4 pm if any resident is in need of a cooling center.

