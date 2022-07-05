Advertisement

Whiteside Co. reopens COVID-19 testing Wednesday

The Whiteside County Health Department will reopen SHIELD testing Wednesday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department will reopen SHIELD testing Wednesday.

The drive-up, no appointment testing will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 1:45 - 3:30 p.m.

The Whiteside County testing site was closed starting July 1.

According to the health department, the SHIELD IL Saliva COVID-19 tests are free for Whiteside County and the surrounding communities.

The SHIELD IL tests are highly accurate PCR tests with results currently expected within 24 hours in patients’ online accounts, the health department said. WCHD hopes continued easy access to testing will allow individuals to test as soon as symptoms develop and help decrease transmission by identifying cases early.

According to the health department, anyone interested in testing should set up a SHIELD IL account before testing. To create an account please visit: shieldilportal.pointnclick.com and use Agency Code: df5brbrj

For additional information on WCHD’s SHIELD testing visit the health department’s website.

