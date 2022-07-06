Advertisement

1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was injured in a crash in Davenport Wednesday, Davenport police said.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the crash on Locust Street near Cedar Street, police said.

According to officers on scene, a woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Lanes are blocked at this time, police said. Traffic is moving, they added.

Another crash happened earlier Wednesday also on Locust Street.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

