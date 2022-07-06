2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80.

According to SCSO, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.

According to the press release, when deputies arrived, they found two people in critical condition.

The SCSO says reports show a “2018 Mercedes was slowed or stopped in the travel section of the road when it was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Pick-up. With a 2018 Honda CRV rear-ending the pick-up.”

One person was flown to Iowa City for treatment while the other was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say both of them were in the Mercedes.

LeClaire PD and Fire, Bettendorf PD and Fire, Medic, MedForce, Iowa DOT, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted on the scene.

The two victim’s conditions are not known at this time.

