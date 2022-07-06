Advertisement

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80.

According to SCSO, deputies arrived on the scene at mile marker 303 on I-80 East in Scott County. That is between Middle Road and LeClaire city limits.

According to the press release, when deputies arrived, they found two people in critical condition.

The SCSO says reports show a “2018 Mercedes was slowed or stopped in the travel section of the road when it was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Pick-up. With a 2018 Honda CRV rear-ending the pick-up.”

One person was flown to Iowa City for treatment while the other was taken to a local hospital. Deputies say both of them were in the Mercedes.

LeClaire PD and Fire, Bettendorf PD and Fire, Medic, MedForce, Iowa DOT, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted on the scene.

The two victim’s conditions are not known at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know

Latest News

Mudslide in Bettendorf.
Developer cited in Bettendorf mudslide
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight, Wednesday & Thursday
Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
Genesis said the extended hours are partly because of the population increase in the northern...
Genesis Convenient Care in Eldridge expands its hours