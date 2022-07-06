Advertisement

Boil order in effect for Eldridge

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice
Water facet
Water facet(town of lexington facebook)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Hunter Lane and S 26th Ave in the City of Eldridge, there has been an interruption of water service, and a Boil Water Order has been issued for anyone East of 61 in the affected area, according to a media release by the City of Eldridge.

The Boil Water order will remain in effect until further notice.

