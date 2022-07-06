Boil order in effect for Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - As the result of an emergency water line repair on Hunter Lane and S 26th Ave in the City of Eldridge, there has been an interruption of water service, and a Boil Water Order has been issued for anyone East of 61 in the affected area, according to a media release by the City of Eldridge.

The Boil Water order will remain in effect until further notice.

