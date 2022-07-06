Advertisement

Catalina Crunch Snacks

The line is Hy-Vee’s dietitians’ July Pick of the Month
Hy-Vee dietitians' July Pick of the Month: Catalina Crunch Snacks
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your next tasty snack mix is just around the grocery store corner – and it’s the Hy-Vee dietitian’s July pick of the month: Catalina Crunch Snack Mixes.

Choosing between healthy and tasty shouldn’t be an issue and Catalina Crunch makes it very easy to get both. It is available in four delicious snack mixes that just hit the grocery store shelves.

Nina Struss discusses the health benefits of the snack and shows a variety of ways to include into your daily routine.

Flavors come in four different varieties: Traditional, Cheddar, Spicy Kick, and Creamy Ranch. Some reasons to choose Catalina Crunch Snack Mixes include that it is a keto-friendly snack that packs a nutritional punch:. It is low-carb, high-fiber, and offers 5-8g of protein per serving.

Nina and Paula also introduce some of the other flavor options from Catalina Crunch featuring cookies and more.

See more details about the product available at Hy-Vee here: https://www.hy-vee.com/health/healthy-bites/july-dietitian-picks-catalina-crunch.aspx

