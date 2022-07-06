Advertisement

Cloudy and cooler today, more storms tonight

A Quiet Weekend Ahead
We're dealing with heat and humidity this evening, then strong to severe storms later tonight.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Thursday for strong to severe storms tonight***

A First Alert Day is in effect for strong to severe storms although the chances won’t be quite as high today as overnight.  A front will sink south of I-80 this morning bringing relief from the heat and humidity today.  Highs will likely be in the mid to low 80s.  Storms will fire up again tonight, but most of the severe storms will stay south of the front, but areas north of I-80 will see rounds of rain on saturated soils leading to a flash flood threat which is why we are continuing the First Alert Day into Thursday.  Rounds of rain look likely on Thursday which will limit highs to the mid and low 80s again. Our weather pattern will quiet down on Friday and into the weekend as our area will get the chance to dry out.

TODAY: Cooler and cloudy.  High: 84º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms develop.  Low: 73º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Occasional showers and storms. High: 83º

