Davenport firefighters respond to Habitat for Humanity for fire

Firefighters respond to structure fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport.
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters are currently on the scene at Habitat for Humanity for reports of a structure fire.

Habitat for Humanity is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue.

TV6 has a crew on the scene. 37th Street and Mississippi Avenue are currently blocked off.

According to our crew, flames are coming from the roof.

Firefighters tell TV6 they are still investigating the cause and severity of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

