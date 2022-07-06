Davenport firefighters respond to Habitat for Humanity for fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters are currently on the scene at Habitat for Humanity for reports of a structure fire.

Habitat for Humanity is located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue.

TV6 has a crew on the scene. 37th Street and Mississippi Avenue are currently blocked off.

According to our crew, flames are coming from the roof.

Firefighters tell TV6 they are still investigating the cause and severity of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.