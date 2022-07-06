Advertisement

Fire under investigation in Macomb

E Carroll St fire
E Carroll St fire(Gray TV)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - The Macomb Fire Department is investigating the cause of a single-family house fire at 1020 East Carrol St.

According to the Macomb Fire Department, the initial crew arrived at the home at 9:05 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic. The fire was found in the attic and extinguished by 10:39 p.m.

Macomb Fire Department Chief Dan Meyer reported the home had working smoke detectors but they did not alert residents due to their placement and the fire being confined to the attic. Meyer said the residents were notified by another family member who had noticed the smoke while outside and had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire appears electrical in nature and remains under investigation by the Macomb Fire Department.

Officials reported no injuries.

