Illinois Supreme Court creates judicial safety committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois Supreme Court created a committee Wednesday to focus on judicial security and safety.

This group will be responsible for giving recommendations and updates about threats made to the state’s courts, new intelligence, and other information. Members will work with the Supreme Court’s judicial and law enforcement partners to monitor and review current and anticipated security needs before making recommendations to the court.

Chief Justice Anne Burke said the Illinois Supreme Court is committed to ensuring the safety of judges and justices.

“Threats to the judiciary continue to increase and the committee will help us address them,” Burke said.

Jim Cimarossa, the marshal of the Illinois Supreme Court, will chair the new committee. First District Appellate Court Justice Mathias Delort, Second District Appellate Court Justice George Bridges, 12th Circuit Court Judge Susan O’Leary, Cook County Circuit Judge E. Kenneth Wright, 22nd Circuit Court Judge Michael Chmiel, and the Hon. Mark VandeWiele will also serve with Cimarossa.

The Supreme Court appointed members from the Illinois State Police, Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police to serve on the committee as well. The executive director of the Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission will also be appointed to the committee.

Congress passed a plan last month to provide more security to justices of the United States Supreme Court. That plan gained significant support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The legislation allows families of the nine justices to have police protection if the court’s marshal finds additional protection is necessary for their safety. President Joe Biden signed the plan into law on June 16.

