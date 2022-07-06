Advertisement

Lee County could see a new Health Department and EMS bay ahead

Lee County Health Department and EMS could see a new home
Lee County Health Department and EMS could see a new home(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - After more than two decades of discussion, Lee County could soon see a new home for their Health Department and emergency medical services in the near future.

The county has received $6.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, better known as ARPA, since 2020.

The ARPA committee meets regularly to determine how that money will be distributed throughout the community.

Board of Supervisors and ARPA Committee chair Garry Seyb thinks the funding should go to a new combined home for the Lee County Health Department and emergency medical services.

“I think it’s a great partnership between the two groups. It’ll also maximize the dollars and the construction costs again having those both located at the same area”, Seyb said.

While this has been a discussion in the community for years, Seyb said the new funding could make the project a reality.

“It’s been decades that we tried to get a health department built. The ARPA funds have given us an opportunity to realize that goal,” Seyb said.

Lee County EMS Director Dennis Cosby expects between 4,800 and 5,000 calls for emergency medical services by the end of 2022.

With so many calls, the county is in need of more paramedics.

If more staff members were to be hired, the current facility would not have room to house them all.

“If we were able to hire the staff tomorrow, which in our current climate, it’s hard to find paramedics. But if we were able to, we wouldn’t have any place to put them,” Cosby said.

Along with the ability to hire more staff the relocation might also help with call response times, potentially keeping Lee County residents safer.

“They’ve also discussed putting a stoplight such as what you see with Fort Madison Fire, where we’ll be able to control the light and stop the traffic for when the ambulance is entering and exiting, make things much safer,” Cosby said.

The Board of Supervisors met earlier today to determine if the ARPA funds should be delegated solely to a new Health Department and EMS Facility.

Concerns were raised over whether some of those funds could be used to help finalize the current Fort Madison Marina Project and other community projects.

A final decision was not reached.

The Board of Supervisors will meet again next week to determine how much funding will go toward the Health Department and EMS construction.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport
No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof
A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday for sex abuse, according to police.
Police: Muscatine man charged with sex abuse
A Moline man stole over $4,000 from his employer and spent it at a Casino, according to police.
Man steals from firework stand, police say