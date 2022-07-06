More Strong Storms Tonight & Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Thursday for strong to severe storms, heat and humidity***

After a day of sunshine, dangerous heat and oppressive humidity, we turn our attention to several rounds of showers and storms moving through the region later this evening. We are at a SLIGHT to ENHANCED (Level 2 to Level 3) risk for severe weather, and that means some of these storms could produce strong damaging winds, hail, and torrential rain. There is also the potential for flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes could also be possible. The trend for off and on storms and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the rest of the week, with highs in the mid 80′s to near 90°. Conditions will calm down considerably by the weekend, with warm sunshine and highs in the 80′s.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Some storms could become severe. Low: 75°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Strong to severe storms possible this evening and into the overnight hours. (KWQC)

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 89°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 72°.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°.

