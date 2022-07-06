No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Fire is investigating a structure fire Wednesday at Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, according to a press release.

Crews responded to the 3600 block of Mississippi Avenue at 2:45 a.m., with a total of 16 personnel. Officials say the caller and first arriving units both saw flames from the top of the building, with the units advising that the flames were on the outside of the building on the roof.

Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to gain access into the building and attacked the fire from the interior and exterior. Crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, and firefighters stayed several hours on the scene to search for a hidden flame, according to officials.

Fire officials say the fire damage was limited to a small area of the roof, and some water damage to the interior. The Habitat was closed when the fire started, with staff later arriving at the building. Mid-American assisted by controlling the utilities.

Firefighters say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

