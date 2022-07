DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a rollover crash about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Marquette and Locust streets.

According to police, there were three cars involved, and one rolled over.

Police said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

