Rock Island County is among other Illinois counties that ICC authorized $3 million for highway-rail crossing safety improvements

ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - On June 23, 2022, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved three agreements authorizing $3 million in grade crossing protection funds. These funds are to help pay for the installment of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings in Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam, and Rock Island counties.

“Public safety near and around trains is a high priority for the Illinois Commerce Commission,” ICC Commissioner Carrie Zalewski said. “Installing automatic warning devices at these crossings will provide pedestrians, motorists, and rail employees with greater protection. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables project like these to become a reality.”

Stipulated Agreement 2208 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Peru, (LaSalle County) Illinois, according to an Illinois press release.

Stipulated Agreement 2217 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Bureau County, according to an Illinois press release.

Stipulated Agreement 2218 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at three crossings in Putnam, Marshall, and Rock Island Counties, according to an Illinois press release.

All work is to be completed within 18 months of the order date.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.