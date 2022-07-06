Advertisement

Rock Island County is among other Illinois counties that ICC authorized $3 million for highway-rail crossing safety improvements

Rock Island County is among other counties receiving improvements to highway-rail crossing safety
Volunteers working to help keep motorists safe at railroad crossings
Volunteers working to help keep motorists safe at railroad crossings(WTVG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co, Ill. (KWQC) - On June 23, 2022, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved three agreements authorizing $3 million in grade crossing protection funds. These funds are to help pay for the installment of automatic warning devices at eleven highway-rail grade crossings in Bureau, LaSalle, Putnam, and Rock Island counties.

“Public safety near and around trains is a high priority for the Illinois Commerce Commission,” ICC Commissioner Carrie Zalewski said. “Installing automatic warning devices at these crossings will provide pedestrians, motorists, and rail employees with greater protection. The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection Funds enables project like these to become a reality.”

Stipulated Agreement 2208 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Peru, (LaSalle County) Illinois, according to an Illinois press release.

Stipulated Agreement 2217 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at four crossings of the IAIS in Bureau County, according to an Illinois press release.

Stipulated Agreement 2218 requires the installation of new automatic flashing light signals and gates at three crossings in Putnam, Marshall, and Rock Island Counties, according to an Illinois press release.

All work is to be completed within 18 months of the order date.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say

Latest News

Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday
Water facet
Boil order in effect for Eldridge
According to police, three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police respond to rollover crash in Davenport
Real Conversations in the QC: Celebrating Juneteenth