Staying hydrated in the summer heat with Liquid IV

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The summer season is often full of parties, outdoor activities and hot weather. All of this can sometimes lead to a miss when it comes to proper hydration. Good hydration is important for the body’s many systems.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, discusses the importance of staying properly hydrated. including introducing viewers to Liquid I.V. – an easy addition to your water bottle to support hydration. She also demos a fun, easy, and tasty Pineapple Limeade Cooler Mocktail (recipe below).

Hydration facts discussed include: hydration regulates body temperature, keeps joints lubricated, delivers nutrients to cells, and maintains proper organ function. Signs and symptoms of dehydration are dry mouth, dark-colored urine, fatigue, headaches, rapid heartbeat, fainting, and dizziness.

Reasons to Choose Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier (see what’s offered at Hy-Vee stores HERE)

1) Liquid I.V. uses Cellular Transport Technology, or CTT®, which is the breakthrough delivery system designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream. All the ingredients in Liquid I.V. are non-GMO, and the Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix contains 5 essential vitamins including vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. It’s also gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free. Delicious, natural fruit flavors containing no artificial ingredients or colors are available. Single-serving, travel-friendly packets are easy to enjoy on the go. Pour one easy-to-open packet into 16 ounces of water, mix or shake, and hydrate. For each purchase made, Liquid I.V. donates a serving to someone in need around the world.

Mocktail Magic: Pineapple Limeade Cooler

1 part pineapple juice

1½ part limeade

½ part club soda

Ice

Lime wedges

Mint leaves, for garnish

1 packet Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime

1. Pour the pineapple juice, limeade, club soda and Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime into a glass or pitcher with ice. 2. Add 2 slices of lime and garnish with mint leaves.

Recipe source: Liquid I.V. (https://www.liquid-iv.com/articles/liquid-i-v-summer-recipes-to-soothe-yoursweet-tooth)

