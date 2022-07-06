Advertisement

Staying hydrated in the summer heat with Liquid IV

Hydration options including Liquid IV
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The summer season is often full of parties, outdoor activities and hot weather. All of this can sometimes lead to a miss when it comes to proper hydration. Good hydration is important for the body’s many systems.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD, discusses the importance of staying properly hydrated. including introducing viewers to Liquid I.V. – an easy addition to your water bottle to support hydration. She also demos a fun, easy, and tasty Pineapple Limeade Cooler Mocktail (recipe below).

Hydration facts discussed include: hydration regulates body temperature, keeps joints lubricated, delivers nutrients to cells, and maintains proper organ function. Signs and symptoms of dehydration are dry mouth, dark-colored urine, fatigue, headaches, rapid heartbeat, fainting, and dizziness.

Reasons to Choose Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier (see what’s offered at Hy-Vee stores HERE)

  1. 1) Liquid I.V. uses Cellular Transport Technology, or CTT®, which is the breakthrough delivery system designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream.
  2. All the ingredients in Liquid I.V. are non-GMO, and the Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix contains 5 essential vitamins including vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and vitamin C. It’s also gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free.
  3. Delicious, natural fruit flavors containing no artificial ingredients or colors are available.
  4. Single-serving, travel-friendly packets are easy to enjoy on the go. Pour one easy-to-open packet into 16 ounces of water, mix or shake, and hydrate.
  5. For each purchase made, Liquid I.V. donates a serving to someone in need around the world.

Mocktail Magic: Pineapple Limeade Cooler

  • 1 part pineapple juice
  • 1½ part limeade
  • ½ part club soda
  • Ice
  • Lime wedges
  • Mint leaves, for garnish
  • 1 packet Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime

1. Pour the pineapple juice, limeade, club soda and Liquid I.V. Lemon-Lime into a glass or pitcher with ice. 2. Add 2 slices of lime and garnish with mint leaves.

Recipe source: Liquid I.V. (https://www.liquid-iv.com/articles/liquid-i-v-summer-recipes-to-soothe-yoursweet-tooth)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport
No injuries after structure fire on Habitats for Humanity roof
A Muscatine man was arrested Tuesday for sex abuse, according to police.
Police: Muscatine man charged with sex abuse
A Moline man stole over $4,000 from his employer and spent it at a Casino, according to police.
Man steals from firework stand, police say