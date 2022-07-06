Storms Monday night were a result of another derecho

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A line of severe-warned thunderstorms rolled through the QCA Monday night, bringing gusty wind and heavy rain.

There were several reports of large tree limbs and power lines down, that led to thousands of people to lose power across the TV6 viewing area.

The complex of storms started in South Dakota Monday morning around 8 a.m. Monday and developed into a fast moving line of thunderstorms, known as a bow echo.

As the day went on, the storm complex became larger and stronger.

Howard, South Dakota had a peak wind gust of 99 mph. Huron, South Dakota had a peak gust of 96 mph.

The storm traveled hundreds of miles southeast into Iowa and continued its path of damage, even as it moved into the QCA.

This storm system is officially classified as a derecho. It is the second derecho to affect the Quad Cities in the last seven months.

The last derecho rolled through the area on December 15, 2021.

A derecho is a widespread, long-lived complex of thunderstorms that produce a swatch of wind damage at least 250 miles long and 50 miles wide.

Along there are wind gusts of at least 58 mph with intermittent gusts of 75 mph or greater.

After sunset, the storms lost a little bit of their punch as they moved into the Quad Cities area, but produced 40 to 60 mph wind gusts, enough to knock down several large tree limbs and power lines.

A Davenport man tells TV6 the strong wind associated with Monday’s night’s storms knocked a light pole down onto a neighborhood tree, causing a large limb from the tree to fall onto his car.

“(At) 11:10 last night I was about to go to bed and all the sudden I heard, “BANG!” I looked out the window, seen the pole down on my car, come outside, street light down on the center of the road, the branches laying over my car. And I called the fire department, the fire department came and roped it off,” said Robert Dugan

“What I could tell, I lifted the branches up, felt the roof, felt the windows. Nothing cracked, the roofs not caved in. It’s unbelievable,” said Dugan.

The power company removed the power pole, and a tree removal company came to remove the tree limb Tuesday afternoon.

Dugan says aside from two dents, there was no major damage to his car.

The term derecho in meteorology was coined by a physics professor at the University of Iowa back in the late 1800s. I

Derecho is the Spanish word meaning “direct” or “straight”, describing the wind associated with the storm (different from the swirling wind in a tornado).

Climatology shows at least one derecho affects eastern Iowa and western Illinois at least once per year.

The August 2020 derecho was one of the strongest and costliest on record, impacting the two largest cities in Iowa. Not all derechos are created equal.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.