Ways to beat the heat using local resources

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Staying cool in extremely hot temperatures is essential this week in the Quad Cities, but sometimes hard to come by.

In Iowa, LIHEAP is offering assistance to those in need of air conditioning.

For those who qualify, the program gives a window air conditioner, box fan or money.

Through LIHEAP, Iowans could receive assistance ranging from $200 to more than $500.

LIHEAP officials say assistance levels depend on income level, family size, and other factors.

The LIHEAP program planner says programs like these are essential during extreme temperatures.

“I think you know what were seeing, is more extremes weather wise, in areas like the Midwest, you know traditionally cooling was not much of a necessity as heating assistance, we are seeing much greater need for cooling assistance, so I think the need for these programs is evident and its going to continue to grow,” said Bill Marquess, LIHEAP Program Planner.

Other ways to get an air conditioning unit is through the Salvation Army. Management at a local Salvation Army in Illinois says manufacturers tend to donate air conditioning units from time to time.

If you do not live in Iowa and are in need of air conditioning, here is a look at a quick DIY air conditioner under $20.

Foam cooler

2 Dryer vents

Frozen water bottles or ice

Small fan

Scissors

