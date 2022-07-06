Advertisement

Ways to beat the heat using local resources

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Staying cool in extremely hot temperatures is essential this week in the Quad Cities, but sometimes hard to come by.

In Iowa, LIHEAP is offering assistance to those in need of air conditioning.

For those who qualify, the program gives a window air conditioner, box fan or money.

Through LIHEAP, Iowans could receive assistance ranging from $200 to more than $500.

LIHEAP officials say assistance levels depend on income level, family size, and other factors.

The LIHEAP program planner says programs like these are essential during extreme temperatures.

“I think you know what were seeing, is more extremes weather wise, in areas like the Midwest, you know traditionally cooling was not much of a necessity as heating assistance, we are seeing much greater need for cooling assistance, so I think the need for these programs is evident and its going to continue to grow,” said Bill Marquess, LIHEAP Program Planner.

Other ways to get an air conditioning unit is through the Salvation Army. Management at a local Salvation Army in Illinois says manufacturers tend to donate air conditioning units from time to time.

If you do not live in Iowa and are in need of air conditioning, here is a look at a quick DIY air conditioner under $20.

  • Foam cooler
  • 2 Dryer vents
  • Frozen water bottles or ice
  • Small fan
  • Scissors

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Mudslide floods condos in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over next door...
Mudslide floods condominiums in Bettendorf, residents frustrated with city council over construction next door
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox is in Iowa: what you should know

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Wednesday and Thursday
Cloudy today with evening storms
Cloudy today with evening storms
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Habitat for Humanity in Davenport.
Davenport firefighters respond to Habitat for Humanity for fire on roof
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County