6th annual Chalk Art Fest will transform the pavement at Schwiebert Park July 16-17

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The 6th annual Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest is set to take place July 16-17 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, invites the community to support the event by attending this free, live outdoor arts festival. The festival starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes till 7 p.m. on Sat., July 16 and through 5 p.m. on Sun, July 17.

This celebration brings together hundreds of artists that spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded including a people’s choice and youth category award.

Visitors strolling by and watch the wonderful works come to life and vote for their favorites. Attendees can even do some chalk art of their own!

A full line-up of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kid’s chalk zone area, are all part of the festivities.

The “paintings” are temporary, lasting only until the next rainfall, so you’ll want to catch a glimpse before they are gone. The Quad City Arts Instagram post embedded below depicts some art from previous year’s festival.

