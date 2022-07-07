Advertisement

6th annual Chalk Art Fest will transform the pavement at Schwiebert Park July 16-17

The community is invited to the free outdoor arts fest for live music, concessions, and fun
6th annual Chalk Art Fest is July 16-17 in Schwiebert Park
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The 6th annual Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest is set to take place July 16-17 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, invites the community to support the event by attending this free, live outdoor arts festival. The festival starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes till 7 p.m. on Sat., July 16 and through 5 p.m. on Sun, July 17.

This celebration brings together hundreds of artists that spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded including a people’s choice and youth category award.

Visitors strolling by and watch the wonderful works come to life and vote for their favorites. Attendees can even do some chalk art of their own!

A full line-up of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kid’s chalk zone area, are all part of the festivities.

The “paintings” are temporary, lasting only until the next rainfall, so you’ll want to catch a glimpse before they are gone. The Quad City Arts Instagram post embedded below depicts some art from previous year’s festival.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight Into Thursday
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building

Latest News

Bends For A Cause
‘Bends for A Cause’ fundraiser set for July 17
Davenport Strikers to compete in big national tournament in Minneapolis
What’s the Good News for July, Quad Cities?
Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo
Taking a road trip this summer? Here’s what’s new in Iowa
Wilton, IA
Wilton, Durant run rule their way to the next round