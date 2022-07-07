‘Bends for A Cause’ fundraiser set for July 17

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bends For A Cause is a novel fundraising idea that combines yoga, beer, food, and music at breweries throughout the Quad Cities.

Sarah Wendland, yoga instructor with Bends & Brews, is hosting a Bends For A Cause event from 12-4 p.m. on July 17 at The Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport.

This is a community yoga class that features live music, food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle items and yoga (for those who want to participate). There is no admission price, however participants will be asked to provide either a food donation or monetary donation towards one or both of the featured non-profits: The Minnie Fridge and NEST Cafe’.

If you have questions, please call 563-505-6756 or email bendsandbrews@gmail.com.

About the non-profits

The Minnie Fridge is located in the Roosevelt Community Center on Minnie Avene in Davenport. It is a community fridge and space where you can take what you need and leave what you don’t. They offer free food and focus on fresh food in a neighborhood that doesn’t have much access to fresh, nutritious foods. The model has been so successful that other areas of the community are working to replicate it.

The NEST Cafe’ Quad Cities is working to ‘Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together’. It is located in downtown Rock Island and is a pay-what-you-can non-profit restaurant. Previously run as a pop-up food truck style, the brick and mortar location just opened in 2022. They focus on healthy, hot meals for lunch and dinner where anyone can have the dignity of sitting down and dining out.

