Advertisement

‘Bends for A Cause’ fundraiser set for July 17

Bend For A Cause event set for July 17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bends For A Cause is a novel fundraising idea that combines yoga, beer, food, and music at breweries throughout the Quad Cities.

Sarah Wendland, yoga instructor with Bends & Brews, is hosting a Bends For A Cause event from 12-4 p.m. on July 17 at The Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th Street in the Village of East Davenport.

This is a community yoga class that features live music, food, drinks, a silent auction, raffle items and yoga (for those who want to participate). There is no admission price, however participants will be asked to provide either a food donation or monetary donation towards one or both of the featured non-profits: The Minnie Fridge and NEST Cafe’.

If you have questions, please call 563-505-6756 or email bendsandbrews@gmail.com.

About the non-profits

  • The Minnie Fridge is located in the Roosevelt Community Center on Minnie Avene in Davenport. It is a community fridge and space where you can take what you need and leave what you don’t. They offer free food and focus on fresh food in a neighborhood that doesn’t have much access to fresh, nutritious foods. The model has been so successful that other areas of the community are working to replicate it.
  • The NEST Cafe’ Quad Cities is working to ‘Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together’. It is located in downtown Rock Island and is a pay-what-you-can non-profit restaurant. Previously run as a pop-up food truck style, the brick and mortar location just opened in 2022. They focus on healthy, hot meals for lunch and dinner where anyone can have the dignity of sitting down and dining out.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAYS Tonight Into Thursday
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Charles Lee Myers Jr., 41, is charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony; and...
Man steals from firework stand, police say
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated with next door construction site after mudslide
Bettendorf condo residents frustrated after mudslide floods building

Latest News

By The Sea takes what was once considered ocean waste into unique, one-of-a-kind decorative...
‘By The Sea’ Glass Jewelry
Davenport Strikers to compete in big national tournament in Minneapolis
What’s the Good News for July, Quad Cities?
6th annual Chalk Art Fest in Rock Island set for July 16-17
6th annual Chalk Art Fest will transform the pavement at Schwiebert Park July 16-17
Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo
Taking a road trip this summer? Here’s what’s new in Iowa