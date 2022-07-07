‘By The Sea’ Glass Jewelry

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A Bettendorf artist takes what was once considered ocean waste and turns it into unique, one-of-a-kind decorative objects and accessories including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, wind chimes and much more.

Rhonda Mellor, By The Sea, crafts this beautiful line by using only glass collected on beaches. This all started during the COVID-19 lockdown period as a way to pass the time. It has since turned into a passion.

Watch the interview to learn her story and see examples of her works. Mellor has been selected to participate at the Riverssance Fine Art Festival in September.

Follow her at the By The Sea SXM Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/By-The-Sea-Sxm-102844235488208. Mellor can also be e-mailed at bytheseasxm@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.