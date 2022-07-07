Crash Analysis Tool shows Locust Street as most dangerous street in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two separate crashes resulting in injuries occurred on Wednesday at intersections along Locust Street in Davenport.

The first intersection crash at Locust and Marquette Street involved three cars, sending three people to the hospital, while the other occurred at the intersection of Locust and Cedar, with one person reporting injuries.

According to Iowa’s Crash Analysis Tool, there have been 96 crashes along Locust Street in 2022.

The street, which runs from U.S. Highway 61 through to Middle Road in Bettendorf, also is by far the most dangerous street in the city.

Since 2021, there have been 11 crashes along Locust Street that have resulted in serious injuries. Four of those crashes were fatal.

Kimberly Road follows Locust, at 10 crashes with serious injuries.

The second most crash prone intersection on Locust Street is where an accident occurred on Wednesday, at Locust and Marquette Street, marking the 14th crash there since 2017.

The Locust and Division intersection is the first most accident prone, at 17 crashes since 2017.

The crash on Locust and Cedar Street occurred in an area that has seen less crashes, or 6 total since 2017.

However, the Cedar Street intersection has had more severe crashes than others. Wednesday’s crash marked the 5th crash since 2017 that has resulted in an injury, while the same day’s crash at the Marquette intersection marked its first in the same time frame.

When looking at the number one cause for the Locust Street crashes, the ICAT tool shows that taking the wrong turn is the most likely cause of a crash. It is followed by speeding and running a traffic light.

The five most accident prone intersections on Locust Street in order are: Division and Marquette Street, followed by Sturdevant Street, at 13 crashes since 2017, then Brady and Harrison streets, which tie at 12 crashes since 2017.

When analyzing the most common time of day serious injury crashes have occurred on Locust Street, ICAT shows it is between 7 and 10 p.m. on a Tuesday,

