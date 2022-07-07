CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police searching for catalytic converter thief

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating catalytic converters theft.

Bettendorf police are seeking any information on the photographed tan Lincoln Town Car with Illinois plate 3074MD, or the person driving it.

Police ask for help identifying the man suspected to be involved in the theft of catalytic converters in Bettendorf.

If you have information about the suspects, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.