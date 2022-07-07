CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Bradley Blancke, 41, is wanted in Rock Island County for failure to appear on two charges of possession of meth.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

