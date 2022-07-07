Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on sexual abuse charges

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jose Mejia-Martinez, 22, is wanted in Scott County for failure to appear in court on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-8, 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

