Cybersecurity tips for travelers

Staying secure in cyberspace should be top of mind for all of us at all times.

Paul Tracey, founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies (security service provider in the Albany, NY area), assists viewers with tips to stay cyber safe while traveling. Tracey is the author of Delete The Hacker Playbook and Cyber Storm.

The interview covers some of his expert tips including:

Avoid use of wireless connections in public places--use a virtual private network instead.

Turn off Bluetooth in public areas.

Resist the urge to post while you are at a vacation location.

Treat your phone like your wallet---NEVER leave it unattended!

You can find Paul Tracey on the web: https://www.upstatetechsupport.com

