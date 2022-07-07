Davenport’s Abarrotes Carrillo to reopen Friday after fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican grocery store and restaurant will reopen Friday.

The building was destroyed in a fire in December 2021. Officials determined the fire was due to a commercial stove in the first-floor business being too close to a wall, causing heat to transfer from the stovetop burners into the wall cavity. No one was injured.

“Watching something that you are dedicated to for years of your life, to watch it burn was very emotional,” said store manager Miguel Carrillo.

Now seven months later, Abarrotes Carrillo will reopen their restaurant on Friday, July 8. The grocery store opened on July 1.

“A lot of excitement, some nervousness here and there but we are going to prepare to be as ready as we can be,” said Carrillo.

The store first opened in 2009. Employees say the support of their family and the community helped them get through the rebuilding process.

“Always striving for the best. Looking forward to finding the best situation out of this scenario and just being hopeful and having faith. With everyone pushing us and family, friends, all the support just pushed us through the seven months of being closed,” said Carrillo.

Abarrotes Carrillos’ hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

