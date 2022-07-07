Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Nearly four years after two-year-old Hawk Newberry fell off a Schwiebert Park boat dock and drown, his family is still fighting for what they say, will make the dock safer. The incident happened on July 24th, 2018. The boy’s body was later pulled from the river near Muscatine in August 2018.

Hawk’s family says they have tried contacting the city to ask that the dock be taken down or have more safety features added.

“I have got no response back,” said Nita Newberry, Hawk’s aunt.

Last week, Hawk’s family noticed that crews started work on the same dock where the boy fell in the river.

“We were thinking they were tearing it up and we were just so overjoyed. But we are now finding out that they are just repairing it which is unfortunate, especially being by a park with children,” said Nita.

Rock Island Public Works confirms the dock is being repaired to be put back in the river once complete.

Hawk’s family is disappointed and says they would at least like to see more safety features installed at the dock area like signs and locks on gates.

“We will keep fighting. We will keep fighting and keep fighting until changes are made. Even if the dock is here, make the other changes to make it safe, especially because kids are right here,” said Hawk’s aunt.

Public works said they expect the repair work on the dock to be done near the end of August. They say the docks were dismantled to allow for new structural piles to be installed and to accommodate the new dock layout.

