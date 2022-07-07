German American Center hosts historic walking tours on Saturdays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you have decided to stay close to home this summer, there is plenty of activities in the Quad Cities to pursue.

How about taking an historic walking tour? In this case, the location is downtown Davenport.

Kelly Lao, German American Heritage Center, is the tour guide and host of Historic Summer Walking Tours. The walks start at 9:30 a.m. on scheduled Saturdays through Aug. 20. Remaining tour dates include July 9, 23 and Aug. 6, 20.

Tours are limited to 15 people, cost $5 per person, cover approximately 1 mile and last about about 60 minutes.

Registration is required through eventbrite.com. Call 563-322-8844 for more information or find additional details HERE.

German American Heritage Center & Museum / 712 W 2nd Street / Davenport, IA ./ 563-322-8844

