Habitat for Humanity on the road to recovery after overnight fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An area non-profit is on the road to a speedy recovery less than 24 hours after a fire broke out in its warehouse overnight.

Just before three in the morning on Wednesday, the Davenport Fire Department took a call from a passerby driving down Kimberly Road who could see flames coming out the roof of the Habitat for Humanity warehouse and administrative building.

Executive Director Kristi Crafton said if it weren’t for a good samaritan the fire could have ended much worse as it broke out right next to their lumber storage.

“The front door of course had to be broken in and the damage is in the warehouse [and] mostly the roof,” Crafton said. “We want to thank [the caller] personally. Truly if that had not been called in right away, this whole building probably would be gone. I mean it”

Repairs to the roof were made almost as soon as the sun came up. The Habitat crew spent most of the day cleaning up the inside of soot and other debris.

The non-profit that has helped so many in the community with housing and repairs, found itself recieving an outpouring of support from around the Quad Cities.

“My phone has been ringing off the wall all day,” Crafton said. “The text messages and emails and everyone saying ‘what do you need? Can we help you in any way?’ I mean, the community is just so responsive when we have a need.”

The smell of smoke still lingers in the administrative offices connected to the warehouse. The team will continue cleaning throughout the week. As that happens their other crews will still be working on houses. They hope to reopen the admin building for any partner families or walk-ins by Monday.

Crafton said volunteers are always needed for their programs, but when it comes to the fire, all that’s left is to go through the insurance claim process.

“We had offers of ‘oh, do you need to set up office space here? We’ll start construction immediately. Would you like to move up here?’,” Crafton said. “I mean, it’s unbelievable how, how helpful everybody wants to be. And I think that’s because they know, our mission is important.”

The ReStore next door will take donations and be available for shopping during its normal hours.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.