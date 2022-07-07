Advertisement

Heavy rain south of I-80 by midmorning

A Sunny & Quiet Weekend Ahead
Lingering showers and a few storms expected tonight through Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain possible.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Thursday for strong storms/heavy rain south***

A First Alert Day is in effect for strong to severe storms although the main threat will be heavy rain and flash flooding as opposed to winds and hail.  Areas south of I-80 and close to highway 34 are most favored for storms today.  Highs will be dependent on where it rains, but most of us should top out in the mid 80s like yesterday.  Another round of storms is likely overnight into Friday morning, but the threat for severe weather appears to be low.  A few storms may produce some heavy rain, but it looks to be light enough that flash flooding won’t be an issue.  Highs on Friday will reach the mid to low 80s.  Finally a break in the active weather pattern arrives this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Showers and storms south of I-80.  High: 86º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms develop.  Low: 73º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: AM storms. High: 83º

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Today

