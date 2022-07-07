How to better control your money amid rising costs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Inflation is a measure of the rate of rising prices of goods and services in an economy.

Conditions for it can vary. It happens when prices rise due to increases in production costs, such as raw materials and wages. Additionally, a surge in demand for products and services can cause inflation as consumers are willing to pay more for what they want.

No matter the cause, it’s here. And we feel it daily.

PSL guest, Harry Abrahamsen, suggests we think of it as an “undercover tax” that makes your money disappear. He shares some savvy tips (see below) about how to navigate these expensive times and have better control over your money.

Abrahamsen is the author of the book Money Rules: 9 Rules to Smart Money Decisions. For more information about his expertise, his website is AbrahamsenFinancial.com.

Tips highlighted during the interview include:

Add another stream of income like getting a second job or consider a part-time job if you are retired.

Identify excess cashflow---such as tax refunds, and pulling back on 401K contributions, extra mortgage payments and the like that can enable you to put more money in your bank account

Don’t go it alone: consider having a financial advisor and tax pro on your team

