K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities to celebrate grand opening on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new, one-of-a-kind, luxury resort coming to the Quad Cities, and it’s is only for canines.

K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities will be officially open on July 9 and will provide day care and boarding services at 1409 E Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Nick Roman, owner of K9 Resorts, (and Milo, the family’s adorable 6-month-old puppy) inform viewers about the luxurious resort franchise. The facility offers cage-free day care and boarding featuring spacious suites complete with bedding, meals, pleasant decor, and even Dog TV.

K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities invites dog lovers to their Grand Opening celebration on Sat., July 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees can take a tour of the facility, be eligible to win prizes, take advantage of unbeatable deals, and enjoy free food. The first 50 customers will receive a mystery prize with up to $500 in K9 credits.

K9 Resorts was founded in New Jersey in 2006 and currently has 15 locations across the U.S., with 15 additional locations expected to open between now and the end of 2023.

K9 Resorts / 1409 E Kimberly Rd, Davenport / 563-500-2290 / K9 Resorts of the Quad Cities on FACEBOOK

