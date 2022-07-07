Advertisement

Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship Program

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Sallows, mural artist and co-owner of MuralSoup Co., along with Clare Phares, Metro Arts Youth apprentice, joins PSL to talk about the program and current works created by students in the Quad City Arts Metro Arts Apprenticeship Program.

Two new murals are coming to Davenport at the intersection of 4th and Pershing lead by leader artists Sarah Robb and Heidi Sallows. These murals were designed by the apprentices who wanted to highlight the diversity in our communities. Watch the interview to learn more about the program and to see the beautiful creations.

For over twenty years, Metro Arts has provided area youth between 15-21 years old with paid summer apprenticeships in various disciplines. The program provides opportunities for youth and enhances the community through the arts.

For five weeks, area youth work together in groups to complete art projects under the supervision and mentorship of professional artists. Sallows is one of those artists.

The timeframe for 2022 applications for apprenticeships has passed, but for more information about the program or to pursue being involved in some manner, visit HERE or call 309.793.1213. Emails can be sent to info@quadcityarts.com.

