Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Mudslide in Bettendorf.
Developer cited in Bettendorf mudslide
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday
Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
Crash Analysis Tool shows Locust Street as most dangerous street in Davenport
Crash Analysis Tool shows Locust Street as most dangerous street in Davenport