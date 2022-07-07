Moline mayor seeking residents’ input on new broadband provider

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents and ask for input about the new broadband provider on July 13.

Rayapati will be in the Gold and Silver Room of the Moline Public Library on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. to update the residents on the current status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider.

According to a Moline media release, the mayor will also be seeking input from the public on their priorities for the project.

Moline’s city council has been working since 2019 to increase the competition on service providers as well as ensure that all residents and businesses have the access to at least 1-gigabyte fiber service.

The goal of the next input meeting is to allow the council to make a decision with the input provided by the community.

