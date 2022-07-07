Advertisement

Moline mayor seeking residents’ input on new broadband provider

City of Moline
City of Moline(City of Moline/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will update residents and ask for input about the new broadband provider on July 13.

Rayapati will be in the Gold and Silver Room of the Moline Public Library on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. to update the residents on the current status of the city’s search for a new high-speed broadband provider.

According to a Moline media release, the mayor will also be seeking input from the public on their priorities for the project.

Moline’s city council has been working since 2019 to increase the competition on service providers as well as ensure that all residents and businesses have the access to at least 1-gigabyte fiber service.

The goal of the next input meeting is to allow the council to make a decision with the input provided by the community.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
2 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Mudslide in Bettendorf.
Developer cited in Bettendorf mudslide
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday
Police said lanes are blocked but traffic is moving.
1 injured in Davenport crash Wednesday

Latest News

Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Use auto pay to simplify your money management
Centennial Bridge in the Quad Cities
Quad Cities rank 11 for highest concentration of musicians in metropolitan areas
Dr. William Benevento has heard these questions in the 28 years he has worked at Eye Surgeons...
Quad City eye doctor answers common questions about vision
According to police, three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police respond to rollover crash in Davenport