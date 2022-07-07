Advertisement

Quad Cities rank 11 for highest concentration of musicians in metropolitan areas

Centennial Bridge in the Quad Cities
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities rank in the top 22 for the highest concentration of musicians and singers above Greater New York City, New York, Newark, New Jersey, and Peoria, Illinois.

In 2022, the Quad Cities employed 48.3 musicians and singers per 100,000 jobs, excluding traveling acts, according to Vivid Seats.

The Vivid Seat ranked the QC above other cities, including Nashville, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Nevada, Binghamton, New York, Peoria, Illinois, Syracuse, New York, and Appleton, Wisconsin.

Every year Vivid Seats discovers a number that displays the location of the highest rate of employed professional musicians and singers per 1,000 jobs.

In the U.S alone, there are 24,080 professional musicians and singers, according to Vivid Seats.

