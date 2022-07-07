Shower & Storm Chances Through The End Of The Week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Thursday for strong storms/heavy rain south*** Most of the rain chances today will be near and south of Interstate 80, with the best chance for heavier rain toward the Highway 34 corridor. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and humid for the rest of the day with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Rain chances continue off and on into tonight and Friday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. The change we’ve been waiting for takes place just in time for the weekend, as sunshine returns to the weather picture. Look for highs in the 80′s Saturday and Sunday, with readings near the 90 degree mark by Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms, mainly south. High: 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°.

