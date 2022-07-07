Advertisement

Shower & Storm Chances Through The End Of The Week

A Sunny & Quiet Weekend Ahead
Lingering showers and a few storms expected tonight through Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain possible.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect through Thursday for strong storms/heavy rain south***

Little change expected in the weather pattern as another round of showers and thunderstorms will make way through the region this evening, mainly in our southern counties. The severe weather threat is expected to stay south of the QCA, but additional rain over already saturated ground Thursday morning could cause some flash flooding in our area. Rain chances continue off and on into Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80′s. The change we’ve been waiting for takes place just in time for the weekend, as sunshine returns to the weather picture. Look for highs in the 80′s Saturday and Sunday, with readings near the 90 degree mark by Monday.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 70°.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°.

