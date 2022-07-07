Advertisement

Summer watering guidelines for lush landscapes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The climate you live in largely affects when and how you should landscape, particularly when it comes to lawn maintenance. In the American Midwest, the climate reaches both ends of the weather spectrum: hot summers with limited rainfall and frigid winters.

Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, discusses the challenges facing homeowners in this region when it comes to watering to preserve the health and beauty of grass and plants.

As gardeners. it is a must to be smart about when and how to garden during the hottest days. Swihart recommends doing yardwork in the morning or late evening when the sun is lower on the horizon and temperatures are lower. Remember to take breaks and set reasonable goals. When working in the heat, stay hydrated and always pay attention to how you are feeling.

What to water and how:

Plants

  • Water slowly to prevent runoff
  • Water deep--it is better to provide more water in a single watering session than less water at more frequent intervals, this promotes deeper root systems
  • Rule of thumb is 1″ water per week, 2″ water per week when temperatures are above 90
  • Water near the roots, not the leaves
  • Water in the morning--this reduces loss due to evaporation and disease potential
  • Mulch to help retain soil moisture

Lawns

  • Turf goes dormant during times of drought
  • No water needed during dormant season unless longer than 6 weeks
  • Supplemental water with ¼” of water every other week
  • If a decision is made to keep watering to avoid dormancy, it is a commitment
  • Cycles of going dormant and greening up can cause stress to the health of your lawn!

University of Illinois Extension / 321 West 2nd Avenue / Milan, IL 61264 / (309) 756-9978

