Taking a road trip this summer? Here’s what’s new in Iowa

If you plan to travel this summer, you do not have to venture far to have a grand adventure.

Jessica O’Riley, Travel Iowa, joins PSL for two interviews where she discusses destinations not far from home. Watch the two interviews in the embedded playlist to learn more about the following featured amenities (and more).

Farm and Fun Passport: U-Pick Flower Farms, featuring Miss Effie’s: Explore farm experiences and family fun across Iowa this summer and earn prizes while you’re at it with the newly refreshed Iowa Farm & Fun Passport. Now through August 31, grab your passport and start exploring Iowa’s most unique outdoor adventures.

New this year, the U-Pick Flower Farms Trail includes fun stops across Iowa like Lovely Bunches (Iowa City) or closer to home, Pride of the Waspsi (Long Grove) and Miss Effie’s Country Flowers (Donahue). Each check-in to a location on the U-Pick Flower Farms Trail earns you an entry into the grand prize drawing of a Travel Iowa gift basket valued at $200.

Biking: Rail Explorers Boone will officially open July 21. Travelers can ride the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad track on pedal-powered rail explorers. This is the first location in the Midwest (other locations are in Las Vegas; Cooperstown and the Catskills, NY; and Newport, RI).

For a more traditional bike experience, utilize some of the 2,500 miles of bike trails across the state. Loop trails offer a stress-free way to plan and explore: options range from the 11-mile-long Trout Run Trail around Decorah to more than 110 miles in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo area.

If you prefer to bike to beer, there are several breweries located near bike trails that make for great pit stops. Bike-themed Fenders in Polk City is just two miles from the High Trestle Trail; the Heritage Trail is bookended by 7 Hills Brewing in Dubuque and Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville.

RAGBRAI also begins on July 23

Glamping at Three Pines Farm: Dating back to 1856, Three Pines Farm is a fifth-generation family farm, rich with history and beauty in the Cedar Valley. The farm is excited to launch a new and unique attraction on the 26-acre prairie for all to enjoy – glamping!

Glamping tents come complete with a cozy stove, indoor and outdoor seating, and even plants to supplement the impressive natural prairie setting. Enjoy a restorative day retreat exploring the hiking trails and picnicking in this most unique setting. Maybe even take in a moonlight yoga session or stargazing dining event. And you must meet Leonard the Llama.

Lost Island Theme Park (Waterloo): Now open! The new $100 million Lost Island Theme Park keeps with the Polynesian theme of the Lost Island Water Park and boasts more than 30 attractions across five different realms – each with its own distinct architecture, history and cast of characters. Guests can enhance their visit beyond the thrilling rides and exotic foods by downloading the mobile app, which will offer a variety of features including navigation, park trivia, badges for completing tasks and a guided storyline that ends with them saving the island from a terrible evil.

Field of Dreams (Dyersville): The MLB at Field of Dreams returns to Dyersville next month on Thursday, August 11 as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs. Relive the magic of the 1989 baseball fantasy classic and immerse yourself in the game with the Beyond the Game experience hosted by Travel Iowa and MidWestOne August 9-12. Fans can learn more at BeyondthegameIowa.com

Iowa State Fair (Des Moines): August 11-21 - The internationally acclaimed Iowa State Fair is the single largest event in the state of Iowa and one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country. Annually attracting more than a million people from all over the world, the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines is Iowa’s great celebration, a salute to the state’s best in agriculture, industry, entertainment and achievement.

A Thousand Acres (Indianola): The Des Moines Metro Opera adds a new American work to the operatic canon with the world premiere of A Thousand Acres on July 9 with music by Kristin Kuster and libretto by Mark Campbell. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Jane Smiley, A Thousand Acres is a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s King Lear set on a farm in Iowa in the late 1970s told from the point of view of Ginny, the oldest of three daughters. Limited tickets are still available.

Travel Iowa can help patrons build a trip, obtain passports for exploration, or order an Iowa Travel Guide.

Travel Iowa / tourism@iowaeda.com / 1-800.345.IOWA

