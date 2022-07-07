What’s the Good News for July, Quad Cities?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -How about some ‘independence’ from bad news, awful events, and other troubling stories in the 24/7 news cycle?

It's time for another installment of local positive news from our monthly contributor, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com.

Details of the following are shared during the interview segment:

Quad City Strikers Headed To USA Cup In Minneapolis: The Quad-Cities will have a team of hard-working young men representing the state of Iowa in an upcoming international soccer tournament. The Quad City Strikers Soccer Club's U14 boys team won the state of Iowa's Presidents Cup tournament and will represent the state playing against other top-ranked international teams from around the world at the USA Cup in Minneapolis July 11-17. Due to the high costs of the tournament, Quad City Strikers has set up a GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/quad-city-strikers-u14-boys-national-tournaments?fbclid=IwAR3MnVj2CSjtJdy8S0IKElWFqXm08fjCX0kPGB2hhgNKW2eQFmuz-Uur_YI

Honor Homes Coming to Rock Island: Project NOW is rehabilitating single-family homes and duplexes for veterans to rent at an affordable rate. Affordable housing means not paying more than 30% of your income for housing. A recent housing study, Silos to Solutions, indicates the gap of 6,645 affordable units in the Quad Cities. A ribbon-cutting was celebrated at the home located at 620 14th Street in Rock Island. There are four other homes in the area that will become Honor Homes.

Allison And Anderson win top student athletic honors: The 2022 James O’Melia Jr. Athletic award was presented to Rock Island High School dual-sport athletes Emily Allison and Marieon Anderson on Wednesday, June 8 at a Rock Island-Milan Booster Club meeting. The James O’Melia Jr. Award is considered the highest honor that Rock Island High School bestows on student athletes. One male and one female receive the award each year.

Milan’s Group O listed as one of the “50 Most Powerful Hispanic Businesses” in Illinois: Gregg Ontiveros was recognized for turning Group O from a $50M business in 1999 into the $900+M diversified services firm it is today thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit and can-do philosophy. Ontiveros leads with a hands-on approach, remaining very involved in all facets of Group O’s daily operations. As the principal owner, Mr. Ontiveros has provided the vision necessary to attract marquee clients that represent a veritable who’s who of America’s most respected brands including AT&T, Michelin, PepsiCo, Caterpillar, and Samsung.

Iowa Schools Getting High Scores For High School E-Gaming Programs: Davenport Schools students are excelling at a new kind of sports competition, one that takes them to different realities, finds them in battles with monstrous creatures, and pits them against daunting tasks that sometimes defy the very laws of time and space. Esports, competitive video gaming, has become a huge industry over the past decade, with many schools across the world founding their own teams to compete against rival schools. During that time, Davenport Community School District has become one of the top esports programs in the country – and it’s more than just a bunch of kids sitting around eating Takis, talking smack, and playing Fortnite. The gamers in the DCSD esports program are Iowa State Champions, with over 150 student participants, and over $1.2 million in esports scholarship offers since the group’s inception in 2018.

