Wilton, Durant run rule their way to the next round

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILTON & DURANT, Iowa (KWQC) - The backyard rivals both jumped out to 2-0 leads in the first inning in their respective games on their way to five inning vicotries.

The Beavers would use the long ball to power passed the Bellevue Comets, 13-3, while the Wildcats used clutch hitting and dominant pitching to win by shutout, 11-0.

Durant will travel to Cardinal on Friday for the regional semifinal while Wilton will host Beckman Catholic.

