Advertisement

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his...
According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle accident on I80 in Scott County Tuesday.
Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County
Deputies say a hit-and-run crash on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road sent a pedestrian to the...
‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says
Davenport police investigate shooting Thursday
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal four years after toddler drowns
Family still fighting for Rock Island docks removal nearly four years after little boy drowns
According to Crime Stoppers, Webb was arrested from a tip on July 4.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear arrested

Latest News

Gray whale washes ashore near Manzanita.
Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown
Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Clearing tonight
Clearing skies tonight
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine