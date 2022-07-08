Advertisement

American Idol’s Alex Miller to headline free outdoor concert in Clinton on Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLINTON Iowa (KWQC) -Alex Miller is the headliner for The Backyard Bash on Sat., July 9 at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton. Opener Brooke Byan starts at 5 p.m. and Miller takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Watch the interview to learn the details for visit Wild Rose Casino’s website HERE to find out details about the free show open to all ages.

