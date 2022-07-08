Bill strengthens Iowa elder abuse laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of July 1st, Senate File 522 has put specific criminal penalties for elder abuse into Iowa law.

Prior to the adoption of this bill, first passed by a bipartisan vote in the Iowa legislature in April and signed into law by Governor Reynolds in June, there were no specific criminal charges tied to elder abuse. Previously, victims of elder abuse could sue their abusers to get courts to block them from having contact or any form of authority over them. These crimes would fall under general assault, abuse, and theft laws, some cases were also considered “dependent adult abuse” and would require a specific dependent-caregiver relationship to press charges.

”Victims fall through the cracks that shouldn’t. And so not only do we now have a subsection of elder abuse that kind of helps free up some of those, or seal up some of those cracks,” said Caleb Copley, a senior assistant Scott County attorney. “But now we have also enhanced penalties for certain crimes that we see against older individuals in our community, like theft and assault and financial exploitation.”

The more serious charges and penalties are for theft, assault, or financial exploitation committed against “older individuals”, which the language of the bill defines as anyone over 60.

”There are multiple degrees of theft in the state of Iowa, our most serious being theft in the first degree, that’s a Class C felony. Under this new subset theft against an older individual, all of the degrees of theft now go up a degree, so to speak,” said Copley. “So theft first against an older individual would be a Class B felony, and then Class C Class D, and kind of just work your way down.”

Quad Cities area advocacy groups, like Milestones Area Agency on Aging, hope that these firmer penalties will lead to a decline in elder abuse, crimes against older people, and bring a sense of justice to more victims.

“This means this possibly could mean jail time, this could mean, you know, having a felony on your record.,” said Theresa Davison, adult rights specialist at Milestones. “So that is a huge increase, as far as you know, hopefully, on the prevention piece of it that, you know, it’ll bring it down the levels of abuse calls that we get in.”

For example, Davison says that financial exploitation is the most common type of elder abuse reported to Milestones. Under the new law, that charge is, at bare minimum, a serious misdemeanor. If the value of stolen assets are more than $1,000 the charge becomes a Class D Felony.

You can find a full copy of the bill, including all the details on what constitutes elder abuse and the charges, here.

If you are experiencing elder abuse, or suspect someone you know might be being abused, you can contact Milestones at 1-855-410-6222. You can also find more resources on their website here.

