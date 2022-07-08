Chance of showers today ahead of quiet weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: An area of showers continues to track through northern portions of the TV6 viewing area into the afternoon hours, and will slowly pivot south as it breaks up. Locally heavy rain is possible. The rain will wind down later this afternoon into the evening. It will still be very humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight the sky will start to clear with lows in the lower 60s. Lower humidity is expected this weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine expected.

It does warm up Monday with highs close to 90° ahead of a cold front that could bring a few storms in Monday night.

TODAY: Chance of showers, isolated thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 81º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky. Low: 63º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.