‘Cinderella’ will grace to the stage at Prospect Park Auditorium starting Friday

The musical is celebrating its 65th anniversary and will run July 8-17
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Rodgers and Hammerstein’s enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale, Cinderella, is celebrating its 65th anniversary and Quad City Music Guild is proud to be bringing it to the stage at Prospect Park in Moline from July 8-17.

_________________ discusses the classic production which may bring back memories to those that watched it on television starring Julie Andrews as it first aired in 1957. Cinderella features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”

Showtimes for Cinderella on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays are 7:30 p.m. Sundays feature matinees at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $11 for a child. Visit https://qcmusicguild.com/ or call 309-762-6610 for reservations.

