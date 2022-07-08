Advertisement

Macomb issues $330,000 to the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program

City of Macomb
City of Macomb(WGEM)
By Marianna Novak and KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MACOMB, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Macomb received $330,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to directly aid the Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program.

The Residential Façade Improvement Grant Program will use the money to match income-eligible homeowners within the City of Macomb up to $10,000 to improve the exterior of their home that faces the public right-of-way.

The City of Macomb is holding an informational meeting on July 12, at the City Hall Community Room at 5 p.m. for anyone who has questions about the project.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

