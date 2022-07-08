Advertisement

City of Moline Public Works announce Name a Snowplow contest

The City of Moline Public Works Department announces the first ever Name a Snowplow contest
Jan. 1, 2022
Jan. 1, 2022
By Mary Merschman and KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Moline Public Works Department is hosting their first ever Name a Snowplow contest.

Submissions are due by Friday, August 13, which can be emailed to publicworksvm@moline.il.us or private messaged through the City of Moline Public Works Facebook. When submitting the names, include the subject line as, “Name a Snowplow”.

Staff of City of Moline Public Works will narrow down the submissions to the top 20, which then will be voted on at the Touch-A-Truck event on August 27, during the City of Moline’s 150th Birthday Bash downtown Moline. The winning names will become the names for 8 of the cities main route snow fighting trucks.

Rules include:

- Name limited to 15 character, one to two words.

- Name can’t include your name or a business name.

- No profanity, inappropriate, or offensive language.

- Have fun and get creative!

